Elmira Heights police officer helps elderly couple in need of tire change

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A local police officer stopped his routine patrol to give a local elderly couple a tire change.

Around 9:15 a.m. Elmira Heights officer Brad Morrell, heard the couples’ car coming down Oakwood Ave. before even seeing it. That’s how bad the condition of the tire was.







FB: Alex Melville

“There was an elderly couple in their car, they’re trying to get up to the mile to get the tire change, I heard them coming before I actually saw the tire,” said Morrell. “From where I was sitting the tires on the opposite side of the vehicle had just tilted down and I could see some smoke coming out of there and you can hear it. I decided instead of putting them through the hassle of having the car towed or having to park the vehicle or anything like that. I just decided to change the tire.”

He didn’t want the elderly couple to endanger themselves or others driving on a fast road like Corning Rd. which gets up to 40 mph.

“And driving from the City of Elmira up through the heights, I wanted to make sure that they didn’t get to the Miracle Mile, the speed would get higher, more people around them,” said Morrell. “I just wanted to make sure they were safe and including everyone else around them were safe.”

Morrell said lending a hand to those in need, is a big reason why he decided to become a police officer.

“Back when I started the Academy, I said my biggest thing is I want to be able to help people,” expressed Morrell. “And it’s something I still continue to do, that’s what I take most pride in is when I’m able to help someone in some way, might be the smallest way possible.”

In situations like these, Morrell’s principles shine through where community safety is his number one priority.

“Nowadays I know police officers are kind of getting a bad rep throughout the country,” said Morrell. “Just remember, a small percentage of what could be bad cops doesn’t define us all. The majority of us are here to do good. We want to help people. We want to not only enforce the law but make sure everybody is safe.”