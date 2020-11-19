Elmira Heights Theater owners speaking out on donation to His Tabernacle

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The owners of the Elmira Heights Theater are speaking out on their donation of the theater to His Tabernacle Family Church.

One of the owners Robert Wylie gives the reasoning behind why they came to this decision.

Wylie also addressed the petition circulating online, “His Tabernacle “re-gift” the Elmira Heights Theater”.

18 News spoke with the pastor of His Tabernacle with an exclusive interview on this new ownership which you can find here.

Here’s the full release below:

Heights Theater Letter by George Stockburger on Scribd

————————————————————–

