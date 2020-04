WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The lights were bright at the Elmira High School baseball field Friday night as schools around the nation honor graduating seniors in unique ways.

In coordination with neighboring STAC schools, Express Nation took part in honoring both their senior class and spring athletes.

The Elmira City School District reminds everyone that due to coronavirus regulations, there are no gatherings at the school.