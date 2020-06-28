Elmira High School has in-person graduation

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira High School was able to have an in-person graduation today after spending countless hours preparing.

Each graduate walked to their seats with masks on and they sat spaced-out with 6-feet between each student. The principal handed out diplomas with gloved hands. While families were also social distancing and watching the ceremony from the bleachers.

The Superintendent of Schools in the Elmira City School District, Hillary Austin, said they were determined to give their students an in-person opportunity to celebrate all their hard work and graduation.

“I think our kids have lost so much this spring with all thats been going on and seniors especially lost out on all those activities that culminate their senior year,” said Austin. “This was that one last opportunity to give them something that felt normal and really recognize and celebrate them.”

Attendance was limited to 150 people, and everyone was asked to social distance if possible. Families unable to social distance were asked to wear a mask during graduation.