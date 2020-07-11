Elmira Little League Field littered with firework boxes overnight

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Typically, you see bats, bases and baseballs on a little league field. However today, people found boxes for fireworks littered on the Elmira Little League Field.

When the secretary of the Elmira Little League arrived to open the concession stand at around 8:30 a.m., she found firework boxes lying around the field.

With games scheduled every Saturday morning at 10 a.m., the President of the League, Terrance Greene reminds the public that the field is not meant for fireworks.

“We can’t stop people from getting on the field, anybody can get on it if they want to,” said Greene. “We just wish that people would have respect because that’s for kids. Especially as dry as it’s been, lighting up fireworks, I mean a fire could start.”







From Elmira Little League Baseball / Softball Facebook

Greene wishes that whoever set the fireworks off would have respect for the youth of Elmira. He said there are many places to light fireworks that have open fields that aren’t used by children. Lastly, he says to those that littered to just clean up after themselves.

