Elmira man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On Wednesday, November 18th, 2020, at approximately 2:10 P.M., officers from the Elmira Police Department responded to the Family Dollar parking lot located at 100 W. Chemung Place for a report of a man with a gun.

Officers were provided a description of the suspect and this person was located near the store and detained. They investigated this complaint and determined that this person was not in possession of a weapon and he was released. No charges were to be filed against this person.

After being told he was free to leave he began to walk away. Two officers were still standing outside of the store. Officials say the suspect then walked back towards the officers and punched one of them in the face with a closed fist in an unprovoked attack. He then attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

As a result of this assault, Terron A Mims, a 37-year-old male, was arrested and charged with assault. Mims is being held pending arraignment. The Officer was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

If anyone witnessed this assault, please contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626 or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.