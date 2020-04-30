Elmira paramedics bring coronavirus relief to New Jersey

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As the coronavirus battle continues, four members of Erway Ambulance Service in Elmira were deployed to Newark, New Jersey, where they are augmenting the overwhelmed EMS system.

Erway Ambulance Service is the primary provider of ambulance services and Advanced Life Support in Chemung County. 18 News spoke to Dan Jones—a paramedic with the company who immediately volunteered when called upon.

“Our company put out an email asking for volunteers to go down and help out,” Jones said. “It’s all one mission, one fight, right? So we heard what was going on down here and—as I understand—about half the company raised their hands. I just happened to be one of the lucky ones to get picked first.”

According to Jones, over 300 support personnel and 75 ambulances were deployed to Newark through both the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and American Medical Response, Inc. (AMR).

When asked why he personally wanted to volunteer, Jones said as a paramedic, it’s what he does.

“I don’t want to say we’re cut from a different cloth, but you become a paramedic to help people,” Jones said. “When people ask for help, of course you want to stand up. Like Marines, they run towards the bullets, right? We had a crisis and people raised their hands.”

A typical work day for the providers consist of 12-hour shifts. Whether they’re normal or coronavirus-related calls, Jones said they show up, do their 911 calls, and do the best they can to keep the lid on COVID-19

“The poor guys down here got really, really busy. Seeing the numbers that they had and what they were dealing with was incredible,” Jones said. “As of right now, we’re really just focused on trying to get this thing under control. It’s a lot of work but we’re really, really proud of what we’ve done down here. Stepping into a role like this and then seeing the sheer appreciation from these people and actually doing what you know how to do and you know it’s making an impact and you physically see it… I mean, it feels great but it’s tiring.”

Volunteers from Erway Ambulance Service are doing two-week rotations. The next wave of volunteers will deploy to Newark May 2.

“We’re fighting an invisible foe,” Jones said. “We’re obviously working the uphill battle here, but we’re definitely making a positive impact and you can see it on everybody’s faces.”