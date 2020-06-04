Elmira peaceful protests will continue even after the march

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Honking and cheering filled E. Church St. this past week as the Black Lives Matter went into day eight of peaceful protests in front of Elmira City Hall today.

The organizer of the protest, Domari Greene, said even after the march, he’ll continue until there’s change.

Tomorrow’s march begins at the Ernie Davis Park in Elmira across from the Economic Opportunity Program.

Greene said he sees similarities between his march and the marches during the civil rights movement.

“We’re still fighting the same fight,” said Greene. “It’s very tiring. It feels like our voices are not being heard. But seeing that there’s a lot of unity, hopefully we can put an end to this this generation.”

He said he’s been getting a lot of hate messages after taking charge of this movement. However, he continues to do everything he can for the Black Lives Matter movement. Greene plans on starting something similar to a boys and girls club to empower the African American community.