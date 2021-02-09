Elmira Police identify man killed in Sunday morning shooting

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Elmira Police Department has released the name of the man that was fatally wounded by gunfire early Sunday morning.

Elmira Police have identified the victim as 39 year old, Bashawn Williams of Elmira.

On Sunday, February 7th, 2021, at approximately 1:13 A.M., the Elmira Police Department responded to the area of W. Sixth St. at Johnson St. for a report of gun shots. Upon arrival officers located two males outside of a residence who had been shot. One male was unresponsive and the other was conscious and alert. People present were attempting life saving measure until emergency medical services arrived on scene. The Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance arrived to render aid to both victims. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment. One person died as a result of his injuries and the other person suffered serious injuries.

Based on the initial investigation into this shooting it appears these two shooting victims were outside of a residence when they were shot. Numerous shell casings were recovered in the area. Beside the two shooting victims, several vehicles and at least one residence were struck by gunfire. It is believed that at least two vehicles fled from the scene. It is unknown what involvement, if any, these vehicles had in this shooting. Several people were on scene when Officers arrived. Some people were seen leaving the area on foot and those still present were less than cooperative with Officers. This shooting does not appear to be a random act.

A vehicle near the scene was identified as containing evidence related to this investigation. A search warrant was executed on this vehicle and evidence was recovered.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, West Elmira Police Department, Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance

This investigation is continuing and no additional information is being released at this time. If anyone was present in the area, witnessed this shooting, or has any information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.