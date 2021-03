ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the city Thursday night.

Calls for the reported gunfire came in around 8 p.m. at the corner of Pratt Street and Linden Place.

Officers were seen searching the premises and surrounding area for evidence.

Details are limited at this time and it is unknown if anyone was injured.

