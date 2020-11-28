Elmira Police respond to reports of man with gun, suspect facing drug-related charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department made a narcotics arrest in the city Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Decker Pl. and Davis St. for a report of a man with a gun at approximately 3:39 p.m.

Officers were provided a description of a vehicle and the individual involved. Responding officers located the vehicle and spoke with an individual standing beside it.

A subsequent investigation resulted in the recovery of a handgun replica BB gun, along with a large quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and narcotic packaging material.

As a result of the investigation, Tim Gullo, 38, was charged with three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626 or the tip line at (607) 271-HALT.