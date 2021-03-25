Elmira Water Board announces Spring Hydrant Flushing dates

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The Elmira Water Board announced their schedule for spring hydrant and water main flushing.

To help maintain the quality and ensure the operation of the water system’s hydrants, the Elmira Water Board will begin its annual spring hyrdant and main flushing program on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 and expects it to be completed on April 19th.

The Water Board will begin by flushing the large mains during the day on March, 31 and April 1, between the hours of 7 AM and 3 PM. In an effort to reduce the problems from discolored water, small main hydrant flushing will be conducted in the late evening and early morning hours.

Week of April 4 – April 9: Flushing begins with hydrants on the north side of the Chemung River: north to McCanns Boulevard, and west to the point at Church and Water Streets. This will cover the eastside, northside, downtown areas of Elmira, and parts of West Elmira.



Week of April 11 – April 16: Continuing in areas on the north side of the Chemung River: north of McCanns Boulevard, including Elmira Heights and Horseheads; west to include the remainder of West Elmira. All remaining hydrants south of the river.



The high pressure areas of West Elmira, Elmira Heights, and the Town of Southport will be flushed during the week of April 19.



Elmira Water Board officials advise that discolored water problems may occur in affected areas, however, this should clear up within one hour. The discoloration does not present a health problem, but could potentially cause problems if a customer is doing laundry. When flushing is taking place in your area, the Elmira Water Board suggests that you always run your cold water tap first to confirm the absence of discolored water in your pipes. In the event that you experience discolored water, running the cold water until it becomes clear will reduce the potential of discolored water adversely affecting your hot water tank.

Customers are advised to call the Filtration Plant at 732-2277 if discoloration continues.



For approximate dates that street hydrants will be flushed, you contact the Water Board’s Main Office at 733-9179 ext. 1201 or 1202 between the hours of 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM or our Filter Plant at 732-2277 (after hours), or click the link below.

