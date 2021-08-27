Elmira woman indicted for taking $3,000 in public assistance benefits

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Shydeara McMillan of Elmira has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for welfare fraud, grand larceny, and offering a false instrument for filing.

The indictment says that McMillan took more than $3,000 in public assistance benefits from the Chemung County Department of Social Services between September 2019 and April 2020.

The indictment also said that in December 2019, McMillan reported that she was not employed or receiving any income when, in reality, she was and therefore received public assistance benefits she was not eligible to receive.