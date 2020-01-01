Elmira’s City Council Sworn in office

ELMIRA (WETM) – On January 1, the City of Elmira’s Council was sworn in at the Clemens Center in Downtown Elmira.

New councilmen and councilwomen along with returning members sat on a panel in the Powers Theatre as they each raised one hand and swore their oath for their official positions.

New First District Councilman, Nick Grasso, tells 18 News that he is very eager and anxious to start his term here in Elmira and “there is a lot of great energy that I’m coming into.”

When asked what the community can expect out of Grasso, he said: “You expect me to be very visible, very active, be one of the loudest voices in the room to advocate for the City of Elmira.”

18 News also spoke with Second District Council Person, Brent Stermer who said: “This is an awesome time to bring into my third term.”

“I have so many projects that I’m so excited to be working on,” said Stermer. “2020 will be a great year for public art for construction projects for road projects all pieces that will help our city grow.”

And swearing-in for his second term, Elmira Mayor, Dan Mandell told 18 News, “We’re going to keep working hard for the citizens of the City of Elmira. Be fiscally responsible and move forward.”