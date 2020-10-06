End-of-life care home holds virtual fundraiser

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The non-for-profit organization Bampas House kicks off their fifth annual Come Together for Bampa’s House Dinner event and Silent Auction today.

Due to COVID-19, they are changing the dinner to be take-out and the auction will be all online or through text message.

The coronavirus has changed a lot of how that House can be run. They have fewer volunteers and cannot accept people from high-risk facilities such as nursing homes.

“I can’t risk my elderly volunteers to someone who could come from a nursing home,” said Ann Roberts, Executive Director of Bampa’s house.

Roberts says that end-of-life care allows family members to focus on their loved one’s final days and allows them to be comfortable.

“To be able to help that family is everything,” said Roberts. “That makes a day successful for me if I can make their day easier, and I think that is the way a lot of these caregivers feel, it’s a great group of people.

If you are interested in tickets to the take-out dinner held at the Corning Country Club on Saturday, October 17, or want to participate in the silent auction click here.