EOP and Catholic Charities held a Back to School Kick-off backpack giveaway

(WETM) – Throughout the month of August, Catholic Charities and the Economic Opportunity Program collected school supplies for local students and distributing them at two Back to School Kick-off events in Watkins Glen and Elmira.

The coordinators received a thousand dollar grant from the Community Foundation and another grant for $500 from the Watkins Glen Rotary to purchase backpacks.

“We weren’t really sure how it was going to go this year,” said Katie Rhodes, Development and Marketing Coordinator. “We were really amazed by the generosity of the community and all the things that came in for the drive.”

The first Back to School Kick-off Event was held at the Schuyler County Highway

Department. 120 backpacks were given out to the community on Friday.

“Everyone is getting a pencil case-pencil box, some pencils crayons, and colored pencils,” Rhodes said. “For older kids– binders and notebooks and folders for the kids and composition notebooks as well.”

The second give away is taking place at the Elmira Community Kitchen on September 2.

The event required pre-registration by August 24, but if you did not register, you can still reach out to Catholic Charities to see if they have any left over supplies or unclaimed backpacks.

To find more information, just head to cs-cc.org.