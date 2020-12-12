EOP hosts Christmas Magic event for the community

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Economic Opportunity Program is hosting Christmas Magic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., providing a meal and holiday fun for families.

This year, Christmas Magic won’t be inside the EOP center but will be drive-through style outside. There will be a zoom from 10 to 10:30 a.m. that provides information on what sorts of programs the EOP offers and music performances.

The drive-through portion begins at 11 a.m. and families can drive up to receive gifts and a meal.

Anita Lewis, the Vice President of Community and Donor Relations at the EOP, says it was important to keep the event going especially during this difficult year.

I think there’s just been so much change and everything has just been shut down, that, you got to keep some consistency of something, you know what I mean. And I think that it’s important to, keep the consistency, even though it’s virtual, even though it’s drive up in the kids can, be with each other and run around and you know get the balloon animals and sing Christmas carols, but, it’s still Christmas you know it’s still the spirit Anita Lewis, the Vice President of Community and Donor Relations at the EOP

For the link to the zoom interview, click here. Or copy and paste the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/92770085279?pwd=TDU0UFhndHAvNFE1YjdyTUVWNndTZz09

To join here is the meeting ID and password.

Meeting ID: 927 7008 5279

Passcode: 717091

Here is the video for Christmas Magic 2019: