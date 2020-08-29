EPD investigating accident on Church and Columbia St.

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is investigating what seems to be a two-car crash that happened earlier this morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., police responded to Church and Columbia St. in Elmira. There are no reported injuries at this time according to EPD.

You can see in the video that the green minivan received some sort of damage on the left side of the car. The minivan ended up on the front lawn of Christ’s United Methodist Church.

This is a developing story