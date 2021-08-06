EPD recovers illegal fire arms from two different traffic stops

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On Monday, August 2nd, 2021, at approximately 9:00 PM, officers from the Elmira Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Sly St. for traffic law violations. The driver of the vehicle was found to have a suspended license. During the course of the traffic stop an illegal, loaded firearm was located inside of the vehicle.

On Wednesday, August 4th, 2021, at approximately 9:20 PM, officers from the Elmira Police Department conducted a traffic stop on E. Church St. for traffic law violations. The vehicle was found to have a suspended registration and the driver also had a suspended drivers license. During the course of the traffic stop a lock box was located within the vehicle. A search warrant was applied for an illegal, loaded firearm was found inside of the lock box.

Both of these traffic stops are still under investigation and charges are pending. The Elmira Police Department has seen a significant increase in illegal guns in recent months. The officers of the Elmira Police Department are committed to keeping the community safe and increasing efforts to remove these guns from our streets.