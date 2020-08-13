Ernie Davis Park ribbon cutting, open to for community use

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today was the official ribbon cutting for the Ernie Davis Park at 603 Dickinson Street, which happened at 4:30 p.m.

Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell and Councilmen Brent Stermer cut the ribbon officially opening the park to the public. Volunteers in the community worked for weeks on renovations and now the brand new playground, as well as an inclusive orbit-merry-go-round, are ready for the community.

The park is located in the heart of Elmira right off of lake street. Construction started on July 7 for the full playground. Neighborhood children can play on the swing sets, slides and the jungle gym.

Stermer says the park was getting to a point previously where it was old with just a few swings. So he was very excited to see the park redone and have children in the community actually use it.