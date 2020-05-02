Ernie Davis tribute by Notre Dame student at Eldridge Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ernie Davis – a legendary football player with a tragic story has left his mark here in the Twin Tiers. A Notre Dame senior, Colin Tolbert, put together a memorial dedicated to Davis in Eldridge park.

“Ernie Davis is a local football hero,” said Tolbert. “He played for the Elmira Free Academy, and then he played for Syracuse. He was eventually drafted to the NFL but then he died before he ever got to play professional game.

Davis’ legacy lives on through student athletes like Tolbert who participate in his scholarship program. For his project, he focused on Davis’ civility.

“Well the main thing is he was a very good citizen and that’s why the six pillars of character, which are recognized by the Elmira city school district today are very important to his legacy,” exclaimed Tolbert. “Caring, respect, fairness, citizenship, responsibility and trustworthiness.”

At mile markers throughout Eldridge Park, you can see the six pillars of character that Ernie Davis believed in and practiced.

Tolbert believed this park would be a good fit, since he had many memories growing up playing soccer there. He saw many people go to the park for numerous reasons.

“It’s got a lot of sports fields, it’s got soccer fields, baseball fields, softball fields, people from all over the area come here,” said Tolbert. “I’ve been coming here since I was a little kid. I was younger than I could remember probably. My school had their prom here last year, junior prom.”

Ernie Davis’ memory carries on in his hometown, Elmira, at a park very special to senior Colin Tolbert.

“I feel like Eldridge park is a good place where well you can visually see Ernie Davis and all the things that made him a good character,” said Tolbert.

One thing Tolbert wants to emphasize is, “Be like Ernie, be a good citizen.”

He says the winner for the scholarship program is usually announced in June but is typically during a school award ceremony. Therefore, this year, he’s unsure when they’ll announce it.