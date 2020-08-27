Expired license amid pandemic? Here’s what to do to avoid a ticket

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Expired licenses have been given an automatic extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in order to avoid a ticket, you have to show proof of a scheduled appointment.

In Chemung County, the soonest available time for an appointment to renew a driver’s license at the DMV is after Thanksgiving according to the County Clerk, Katie Hughes.

However, during that waiting period, anyone with an expired license automatically has an extension.

“We try to do the best we can but I don’t want people to panic,” said Hughes. “All of their registrations, driver’s licenses, and the renewals have been extended. So, therefore, they’ll just have to wait for the appointment, but they can just show that to the officer if they get stopped.”

She advises anyone with an expired license to book an appointment as soon as possible and you can do so here at this link right here. You can also go to ChemungCountyNY.gov and to the appointments tab.

This DMV is open to the public by appointment only for those residing in these counties:

Chemung

Tioga

Tompkins

Schuyler

Broome

Chenango

Cortland

Deleware

Steuben

Anyone with an expired license should schedule an appointment immediate, because proof of appointment is what you need to avoid a ticket according to Sherriff Bill Shrom.

It’s been our practice that as long as someone shows proof that they have an appointment scheduled at DMV, that they aren’t issued a ticket. For a period of time, expired licenses, registrations, inspections, etc. were given indefinite lee-way however that may have changed. Having said this, the driver is still responsible for reaching out to DMV to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Chemung County Sherriff Bill Shrom

There are also a few new changes at the Chemung County DMV like operating by appointment only basis. Here’s some information from Chemung County’s official website: