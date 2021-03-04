Explore Steuben with two new phone apps

CORNING, NY (WETM) – With so much to do here in Steuben County, it’s easy to overlook local activities. But now, two apps can help you navigate your next adventure.

“Craft Your Adventure” and “Explore Steuben!” are free and easy to use and can be downloaded onto your phone.

“We all tend to do things with which we’re already familiar. One of the reasons we locals sometimes get frustrated during wintertime (or any time, really) is that the options of those things to do seems to be more limited,” says Dave DeGolyer, Communications Manager for Corning and the Southern Finger Lakes. “And while that might be true, there are usually a number of awesome experiences available that people just don’t realize are there. The new app makes the information accessible and helps folks plan an outing with ease.”

“Craft your Adventure” connects you to nearly three dozen craft breweries, distilleries, and cideries in Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, and Yates counties. While “Explore Steuben!” helps you navigate food, wine, outdoor activities, lodging, and more.

“You can actually go in and based on your interests,” DeGolyer said.

You can also go on the computer, customize your plan and transfer it directly on your phone when you are ready to go.

Click here for more information.