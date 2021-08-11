Family escapes fire at Hammondsport-Bath KOA cabin

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A family of four is safe after a cabin fire at the Hammondsport-Bath KOA Resport Campground.

The family escaped through a back window, and one adult was treated for minor injuries by the Bath Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Around 3:30 a.m. on August 11, the Bath Volunteer Fire Department responded to a cabin on fire at the Hammondsport-Bath KOA Resort Campground on County Route 113.

Chief Mike Fiordo arrived to find flames covering the front of the cabin and the entire deck. he called for a tanker and extra manpower from the Hammondsport Fire Department.

Crews managed to prevent the fire from creating major damage inside the cabin.

The Bath Fire Department determined the cause to be a fire pit that was surrounded by the cabin’s deck.