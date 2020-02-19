Family in Daggett loses home to fire, homeowner dies from prior illness next day

DAGGETT, PA (WETM) — Following the fiery destruction of their mobile home on Saturday, one local family is now mourning the loss of a loved one.

On Feb. 15, fire crews from Big Elm and Millerton responded to the fire around 3:37 a.m. in Jackson Township. A second alarm was shortly issued and fire crews from Pine City and Webbs Mills were requested for mutual aid.

In just a matter of minutes, the entire three-bedroom mobile home located on 35 Church Street was fully consumed in flames and destroyed.

A day later, the owner of the home, Earl Talada, passed away due to prior illness. He owned the home with his wife, Virginia, for 40 years; and the two lived there with three other family members.

Earl’s grandson, Chaz, said his grandparents have been married for 56 years and that his grandmother is blown away.

“She’s lost everything within a week,” Chaz said. “Lost her husband, lost her house, and everything in it.”

There was no insurance on the mobile home or its contents—leaving family members unsure of what to do.

Chaz and his girlfriend, Ashley, set up a Facebook fundraiser to help his family raise money for things such as food, clothing and a new home.

If you wish to donate to the Talada family, you can visit the following link: https://www.facebook.com/donate/203447211047437/733429180518524/