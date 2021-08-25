Family Services of Chemung County Compeer program in need of volunteers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)– Family Services of Chemung County has been providing support to the community for more than 150 years and is in need of 25 volunteers for their Compeer Program! Compeer is a community-based mentoring program, coordinated through Family Services of Chemung County, to support community members struggling with their mental health, and feelings of loneliness or despair. The Compeer program is founded upon the healing power of friendship – just one caring friend can have a life-changing impact on an individual striving for mental wellness! Mental health starts with friendship.

A volunteer meets with their “friend” for a minimum of four hours per month, for at least one year. Sometimes forever friendships progress over the years ahead! The volunteer friend helps in the development of independence, reduction of isolation, building of goals and socialization skills, and in the celebration of life – improving the quality of life. Not only does a friend support an individual in the program, their efforts as a companion also have a profound impact on the entire community! As a volunteer, you are trained by Family Services of Chemung County staff to serve as a friend.

If you are 18 years or older, and would like to volunteer click here, then complete the application. From that point, a Family Services staff member will contact you to further discuss the program and future training.