Fatal accident between grain truck and car on Route 13

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman in her 40’s was killed in an accident between her car and a grain truck on Route 13 earlier this morning around 10:45 a.m. according to a State Trooper.

The roundabout near the Byrne Dairy on Route 13 is open for traffic, but cars cannot travel up to Ithaca according to the 18 News reporter on the scene.

The woman driving the car was pronounced dead on the scene. However, the identity of the woman has not yet been released.

According to a State Trooper the man driving the grain truck is fine and didn’t go to the hospital.

At this time, the cause of the accident is unknown.

Crews are working to clean the scene and clean up diesel fuel that was spilled.

