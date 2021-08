WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal motorcycle accident on State Route 14 north of Watkins Glen.

The accident reportedly took place on Route 14 just south of the 14A ramp.

A witness told 18 News they saw the driver of the motorcycle being covered up with a sheet.

Officials are on the scene, and 18 News will update the story as more information becomes available.