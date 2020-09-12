Fifth annual Valley Walk Against Suicide amid pandemic

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The fifth annual Valley Walk Against Suicide took place at Riverfront Park with registration starting at 10 a.m.

The walk started in 2016 after the event organizer, Amy Dupre’s, aunt committed suicide. She said it was a big shock for the family and at a loss. Her father, Grant McKean, and she decided to bring suicide awareness to the community by starting the Valley Walk Against Suicide.

This year, they don’t have raffles like they did in the past. Also, unlike previous years, everyone coming for the walk will stagger their start time by arrival. In a typical year, all walkers would start together. The path is a little under a mile.

Dupre and McKean is asking those attending to wear masks and social distance by sticking to families. They also brought hand sanitizer and plan on cleaning pens between each registrant.

In a typical year, they would have nearly 150 to 200 people walking against suicide. Their goal this year is to have about 100 to 150 people attending.

Dupre also started a collage board of family members who lost their lives to suicide. Those attending brought pictures of their loved ones to add to the Remember Our Loved Ones board.

All donations return to local organizations that help with suicide prevention.