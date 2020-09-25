Fingerlakes Farm Trail this weekend for fall fun with family

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – This weekend you can enjoy some fall fun with the family and also support our local farms during the Fingerlakes Farm Trail Weekend.

Guests will be able to purchase produce from farms including cheese, apples, cider and more. Plus families can take a look at newborn calves and alpacas.

The event will run Saturday and Sunday with 10 local farms participating.

Here’s the schedule for this weekend:

Saturday, Sept. 26

Four Seasons Alpacas — Celebrating National Alpaca Farm Days

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4418 Six Corners Road, Dundee

Highlights: Farm tours and an array of products for purchase: alpaca rugs, throws, wall hanging, hats, gloves, scarves, pillows



Hawk Meadow Farm

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5066 Mott Evans Road, Trumansburg

Highlights: Farm tours, log-grown mushrooms, and mushroom products for sale, plus maple syrup and herbal skincare products



Mangus Farms

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3710 Main St., Burdett

Highlights: Farm store with seasonal fruit, pies, baked goods, and jams and jellies



Muddy Fingers Farm

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3859 Dugue Road, Hector

Highlights: Diverse vegetable production plus produce for sale



Reisinger’s Summer Fruits

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2855 Ellison Road, Watkins Glen

Highlights: Farm tours of the orchards, plus berries and jams for sale



Russell’s Alpaca Acres — Celebrating National Alpaca Farm Days

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4047 Newto Road, Burdett

Highlights: Take a tour, visit the newborn baby alpaca, and learn about raising alpacas, plus shop alpaca products, yarn, and raw fleece



Shtayburne Farm Creamery

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2909 Chase Road, Rock Stream

Highlights: An old-fashioned working dairy farm with cows and hand-crafted artisan cheeses, featuring cheese-making demos

Sunday, Sept. 27

Four Seasons Alpacas

Noon to 4 p.m.



Ort Family Farm

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Reisinger’s Apple Country/Apples and Moore LLC

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Sunset View Creamery

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Michael Hardy, said agriculture is one of the most important aspects to the community.

“When we began the planning for the farm trail the first weekend, it was reminiscent of when the wine trails started and they’re so successful after the last three decades or so,” said Hardy. “Oh, it’s extremely important, agriculture is very important to this community and may actually be the number one tourism would be after agriculture and then manufacturing from there.”

Stay tuned with 18 News as we’ll have more coverage over the weekend of the Fingerlakes Farm Trail.

