Fire burns home in Cicero, no one injured

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Red Cross is assisting a family in Cicero after a fire burned their house Saturday morning.

Several fire crews responded to Snowshoe Trail in Cicero around 7:45 a.m. to reports of a house fire.

The blaze started in the bedroom, and Cicero Fire Chief George Barrett says the second floor is a total loss. The fire also damaged the first floor of the home.



According to the fire chief, the homeowner and his son were not home at the time of the fire.

One fireman was treated for a minor medical condition and will be okay.

The Cicero Fire Department says the fire was accidental and was caused by a cigarette.