ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Around 4 a.m. 18 News learned of a structure fire at the corner of Erie Street and Miller Street in Elmira.

Witnesses say the structure was engulfed in flames. Crews are on the scene working to put out the flames. It is unclear if there was anyone inside the building. This is a developing story so, stick with 18 news on-air and online for more details as they become available.