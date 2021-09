TYRONE, N.Y. (WETM)- Around 3:35 this morning 18 News heard scanner reports of a fire at 667 CR-23 in Tyrone. 18 News was on the scene of the fire. Around 6:30 a.m. fire investigators were called to the scene.

As of right now it is unknown what the cause of the fire is, or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Stick with 18 News both online and on air for the latest developments.