WEST ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Firefighters were called to a report of a house fire on Country Club Drive in West Elmira this afternoon. Firefighters and equipment from West Elmira and the City of Elmira were on scene and had the fire contained shortly after their arrival.

At this time we do not know the cause or origin of the fire, however, as soon as we are provided additional information we will bring it to you.