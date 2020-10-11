First Congregational United Church of Christ hosting chicken BBQ fundraiser

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The First Congregational United Church of Christ is hosting a chicken BBQ fundraiser with Corning Catering from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

One of the fundraiser organizers, Rachel Hofstetter, says this is a way for them to help out the community.

“A lot of people can’t, they’re uncomfortable going out maybe to a restaurant. Something like this, and this is a drive through, so pre-ordering, they come through, we check off their name and they can stay in their car.”

The event had a Corning Brass Works playing music for those that signed up to grab dinners.

The dinners were $12 each and included BBQ chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, pasta salad and a cookie.

Those attending were asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear masks.

