Flavored e-cigarette ban across NYS and tobacco ban in pharmacies

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – You won’t be finding any flavored e-cigarettes in New York stores starting Monday May 18. Alongside that, pharmacies will no longer carry any tobacco products starting Monday as well.

The program director of a local tobacco awareness group said big tobacco companies typically like to target point of sales.

“Someone’s going to a pharmacy to buy nicotine replacement therapy like gum or lozenges and cigarettes are right next to that at the check out counter, said Sarah Robbins from the Southern Tier Tobacco Awareness Coalition. “They know that that impulse, that nicotine, is having a really strong effect and they might do an impulse buy.”

She said by getting these products out of pharmacies, it’ll improve New Yorkers’ overall state of health.

Meanwhile, you also won’t be seeing flavored e-cigarettes in New York stores.

“Smoking is the #1 cause of preventable death and disease,” said Robbins. “We know that flavored, e-cigarette products attract kids. Nearly 40% of high school seniors in New York State use e-cigarettes, and 27% of overall high school students what they call vape.”

Robbins said the flavor initially attracts young adults but the nicotine is what keeps the addiction ongoing.

“Flavors like cotton candy and other brand names they are what attract kids to the product and the nicotine is what hooks them and may cause that lifelong nicotine addiction,” said Robbins.

One local shop-owner agrees that flavored e-cigarettes are geared towards a younger audience.

“It’s younger adults yeah, more to younger adults,” Akashdeep Singh, Manager of Rehman Mini Mart.

However, he’s unsure if this ban will affect his business, as his flavored e-cigarette sales are irregular.

“It probably depends on the day. Sometimes one a day, sometimes more than one, it depends,” stated Singh.