FLX Provisions opening day in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – While the National Restaurant Association estimates 100,000 restaurants to close across America, the owner of FLX Provisions in Geneva, N.Y. just opened his second FLX Provisions in Corning at noon on Saturday.

The owner, of FLX Hospitality, Christopher Bates, said they had to overcome more obstacles opening their restaurant due to the pandemic.

“It’s been a really interesting roller coaster,” said Bates. “We’ve actually opened this is going to be our fourth location that sort of hoping so far this year during the pandemic. And each one brings their own sort of set of challenges but with the weather getting cold, this one’s even a little bit more unique and interesting.”

With opening this specific location, Bates tells 18 New what the biggest problems of opening a restaurant amid a pandemic were.

“It was a little interesting and challenging to explain to banks why they should be giving us money,” said Bates. “Some challenges have been getting construction done, getting actual materials has been a really big challenge with the COVID delays and shortages and everything else that’s happened.”

This spot will host not one but three “unique” and “interesting” dining experiences according to Bates. He plans on bringing three separate restaurant concepts to the Corning community.

“The idea is to take this beautiful building and essentially put in three unique locations within it so right now we’re standing in FLX Provisions which first of those locations, and this is a kind of a retail winebar concept,” said Bates.

FLX Provisions will have a selection of 200 wines and 50 beers, according to one employee.

“And then, as we kind of move forward we’re going to continue opening the other spaces of the next couple of weeks, hopefully, and the first one that we’re going to be opening is going to be called the Quincy Exchange,” said Bates. “It’s really going to be kind of a modern American Bistro really. And then lastly we’ll be opening the Maillard Club upstairs which is going to be a restaurant that’s really kind of meant to be sort of a reimagined version of the Steakhouse.”

Bates said the Quincy Exchange should tentatively open in two weeks and the Maillard Club in four weeks.

