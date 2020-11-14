FLXGives doubles amount raised compared to last year

(WETM)- Yesterday was the second annual FLXGives day. FLXGives is a 24 hour fund raising event for nonprofits in the finger lakes region.

Sarah Palmer the Vice President of Programing at FLX says, “our grand total at midnight was $158,819. It was an absolutely amazing day of giving and that actually doubled the amount that we raised last year. We were excited all day long. Just super proud of our community for coming out as strong as they did.”

Last year was the inaugural year, and the nonprofit organizations raised over $75,000. This year, 86 different organizations from Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, and Yates County participated. FLXGives is not only a day to give, but a chance to get to see and learn about local organizations and what they do.