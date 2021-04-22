Food and cocktail pairings at the Pours & Plates event in the Gaffer District

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Pours & Plates promotion is a week-long event at is Corning’s historic downtown. Participating bars and restaurants will be offering specially crafted food and beverage pairings from April 25th through May 1st.

“I’ve seen some of the ones that will be showcased that week, and you don’t want to miss it,” said Coleen Fabrizi, Gaffer District Executive Director. “Your palate will be happy whether it’s the beverage or the food.”

If you are not ready to eat out because of COVID, on Tuesday, take-out will be available at the participating restaurants.

“It’s just another way to help people get back to enjoying our downtown,” Fabrizi said. “And many of our retailers are doing some promotions in alignment with that, so just another something fun to do.”

Participating Businesses

Block 1 (Wall St. to Cedar St.:

Three Birds Restaurant

Slammin’ Jammin’ BBQ

VOLO Lounge

Block 2 (Cedar St. to Pine St.):

Atlas Brick Oven Pizzeria

Nickel’s Pit BBQ

FLX Provisions/Quincy On Market

Block 3 (Pine St. to Walnut St.):

The Cellar

Nine Elephants

Cugini Italian Cafe & Market

Block 4 (Walnut St. to Chestnut St.):

Market Street Brewing Co. & Restaurant

Burgers & Beers of Corning

Sorge’s Restaurant

Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill

Oak’s Sports Bar

Antoinette’s Restaurant

Northside