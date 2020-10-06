Food Bank of the Southern Tier volunteer shifts temporarily postponed

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Effective today, October 6, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier will temporarily pause all Warehouse volunteer activities.

This decision was made based on the resurgence of COVID-19 and the current numbers of infected individuals in their service areas. Today, 41 cases were reported in Chemung County.

The food bank is looking to tentatively re-open volunteer shifts on Monday, October 19. They say they will continue monitoring this situation closely and communicate any adjustments as they occur.