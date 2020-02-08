Fostering book signing at Petco with local author

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local author Amy Litwiler brings her shelties to Petco for the signing of “Fostering: Adventures on the Bridge” earlier today.

She began fostering six years ago and wrote her book to share her experiences with fostering.

Books at the signing were $40 with all of the proceeds raised going to the Long Island Sheltie Rescue.

Her book contains visuals of the places she and her dogs have adventured to.

One of the adventures in the book was a trip to local hiking trails, in Watkins Glen International. Litwiler also includes their attendance at Ithaca’s Dog Fest in the book too.

“Foster homes are considered the bridge to love because they’re the bridge for the dog’s previous experience to their new loving home,” says Litwiler.

She wants to stress the importance of fostering locally.