ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Four firefighters from Elmira recently graduated from New York State’s Recruit Firefighter Training Program, according to the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Commissioner Jackie Bray announced the graduation of the Elmira first responders alongside 32 other graduates from 13 fire departments across New York State. The class was the 85th to graduate from the Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls.

Bailey Bourgeois, Theodore Burrows, Kurtis Dunn, and Tyler Taft were the four Elmira firefighters to graduate from the 15-week training program.

“I am incredibly proud of these graduates’ achievements. They are well-prepared to protect New Yorkers from fires and the emergencies they will respond to during their careers,” Commissioner Bray said. “They now embark on a path of public service to keep their communities safe.”

During the Office of Fire Prevention and Control’s Recruit Training Program, career and volunteer firefighters complete over 600 hours of training in the classroom and in practical settings. The program previously lasted 11 weeks, making this class the first to complete the extended training period.

Graduates received certification from the National Board of Fire Service Professional Qualifications in Firefighter I, Firefighter II and Hazardous Materials Operations.