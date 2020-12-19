Fourth “Go Zone” peaceful protest taking place despite freezing temperatures

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Locals are coming out for the fourth “Go zone” peaceful protest at the Turtle Leaf Cafe from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Even with the colder weather people still came out to show their support for small businesses in the orange zone. There was a heater to keep those attending warm.

The Turtle Leaf Cafe owner, Adam Bunce, said the orange zone restrictions in Chemung County has affected his business.

“Sales have dropped significantly, you know, and I know I’m not the only one I’m every restaurant owner I’ve spoken to in this orange zone is just crippled,” said Bunce. “And I mean how much longer are they going to let this go on, you know, they told us two weeks initially and now we’re going on eight weeks.”

With the cold weather, Bunce said he’s not sure what the turnout will be like today. However, he said the most encouraging part of the peaceful protest is how people are still showing up in six-degree weather.

