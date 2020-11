CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — CNY Bed Bug Extermination and the New York State Bed Bug Association have partnered up to offer free extermination services to low-income homeowners in Chemung County experiencing a surge of bed bug infestations.

The partnership is part of the NYSBBA’s Outreach Program.

Only homeowners will be assisted. Renters are to contact their landlord or code enforcement if they are experiencing a bed bug issue.

Onondaga and Cortland Counties also fall under the partnership.