Free COVID-19 rapid testing for Chemung County residents

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- The Chemung County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 rapid testing on December 22 and 29 from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM at the First Baptist Church, located at 2293 Grand Central Avenue in the Village of Horseheads.

To be tested, you MUST pre-register, wear a mask, and have a photo ID. This is not a drive-thru

testing; you must leave your car and may need to stand for several minutes. To register, click

the “Free COVID Testing” link on the Chemung County webpage.

Once you submit your registration, your time is booked and no further actions are needed. If you want confirmation you must enter an email when you register. You do not need to print or bring this to the testing site. Members attending from the same household will need to register

separately. Registration for testing on December 29 will not be available until after December 22. This testing is free and does not require a doctor’s order. Inclement weather may require

cancelation or postponement.

Once testing is completed, Health Department staff will discuss the next steps, depending on

the test results. Those that are positive will need to quarantine and go straight home.

Participants are asked to enter the parking lot from Center St. and will be directed to parking

spots upon arrival to the lot and must remain in their cars with windows up until instructed to

enter the building. In an effort to run this clinic as efficiently as possible, please report only at

your scheduled appointment time.

Anyone with questions regarding scheduling is encouraged to call 607-737-2018 while

individuals with COVID questions should call the Chemung County COVID hotline, 607-873-

1813.

Testing for COVID-19 leads to quick identification of cases and immediate isolation of the

person to prevent further spread in our community. Confirmed cases and close contacts to

positive cases are quarantined to further reduce spread. Testing is a vital tool for public health

to monitor the COVID-19 infection rate as well as to reduce the impact of our current

cluster. The testing at this site is free, it does not require a doctor’s order, and results will be

available on site. It is possible to have COVID-19 with minimal or even no symptoms at all, that

is why it is important that people receive testing.

Anyone who cannot make it to this test site is encouraged to visit this website to find another testing location.