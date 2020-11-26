Free pies and shirts at Thanksgiving blood drive

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive at the American Legion from 7 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

Every two seconds somebody needs blood according to the red cross and Thanksgiving is no exception to that.

Those who signed up for an appointment received a full-sized pie and a free t-shirt. The Regional Market Manager of the American Red Cross, Shawn O’Hargan says those items were just a way to give back to donors.

“It’s important to give blood every day,” said O’Hargan. “Now especially on Thanksgiving, it’s a way to give back. In the US we need to collect about 14,000 units a day to meet the need for blood. So it is constant, if you can’t give today, any day is a good day to give blood because the need is constant.”

Although this blood drive was over at 12:30 today, there will be more opportunities to donate blood in the future. Click here for future blood drives.

