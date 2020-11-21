Free Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 25 for community

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – BC’s Texas Hots Restaurant is providing free Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 25 from 5 p.m. until gone.

This is a take-out only event. The Owner, Michael Woodard, said this is just one way for him to give back to the community for the holidays.

“We’re just trying to give back and do our part in the community,” said Woodard. “I mean we’re struggling as it is being a restaurant and you know we’re hoping that things turn around but at this point, we gotta give back. There are people out there that deserve a hot meal and we’re going to prepare it for them.”

The meals will come with a choice of turkey or ham, stuffing, mash potatoes, dinner rolls, cranberry, corn and a dessert. This will be like a thanksgiving meal at home.



He believes they’ll have enough food to provide 2 to 3 hundred meals for locals.

