Friends of the Chemung River Watershed offering summer programs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Friends of the Chemung River Watershed are offering numerous summer programs over the coming weeks. These programs will take place on the river or near the riverside trails for both families and adults.

Emily Marino, executive director for The Friends of the Chemung River Watershed, gave a preview of the upcoming events.

“We’ve been doing a kayak river rental program that runs every other Saturday,” said Marino. “It started in May and it’s going through October, where people can rent kayaks. We’ll be doing a honey beekeeping demonstration with Casella out in Lowman. We are also going to be doing some nature walks with children doing flora and fauna identification along the riverside. So lots of fun programs are happening this summer.”

Marino said they support river and riverside volunteer clean-ups. They also build and maintain boat launches and riverside trails throughout the Watershed. This is in addition to the work they already do to promote, protect, and preserve the river watershed.

You can view the upcoming events on their website or provided below:

Saturday, July 10 at 9am & 12pm: Chemung River Kayak Rental Trips with Endless Mountain Outfitters – Grove Street Boat Launch, 36 Grove St, Elmira, NY 14905

Thursday, July 15 at 5:30pm: Yoga in the Woods-Forest Bathing with Dr. Katherine Fultz – Trailhead behind Pirozzolo Park, 1255 W Water St, Elmira, NY 14905

Monday, July 19 at 7pm: Knowledge Under the Pines with Jim Pfiffer – Big Flats Town Park Extension, 1 Registro Way, Big Flats, NY 14814

Saturday, July 24 at 9am: Boats & Afternoon Lunch with Endless Mountain Outfitters and Finger Lakes House – Grove Street Boat Launch, 36 Grove St, Elmira, NY 14905

Saturday, July 31 at 1pm: Honeybee Keeping Demonstration with Burt Beebe and Mark Earley – Bee Apiary at Casella, 1488 County Rd 60, Lowman, NY 14861 (NEW PROGRAM – not yet on our website)

Saturday, August 7 at 9am & 1pm: Chemung River Kayak Rental Trips with Endless Mountain Outfitters – Grove Street Boat Launch, 36 Grove St, Elmira, NY 14905

Wednesday, August 11 at 9am: Riverside Family Walk with Flora and Fauna Identification – Trailhead behind Pirozzolo Park, 1255 W Water St, Elmira, NY 14905 (NEW PROGRAM – not yet on our website)

Monday, August 16 at 7pm: Knowledge Under the Pines with Jim Pfiffer – Big Flats Town Park Extension, 1 Registro Way, Big Flats, NY 14814

Thursday, August 19 at 5:30pm: Riverside Watercolor Painting Workshop with Bridget Bossart van Otterloo – Seeley Creek Walkway (across from Tom Holleran’s Auto Sales, 1491 Cedar St., Elmira, NY 14904) (NEW PROGRAM – not yet on our website)

Saturday, August 21 at 2pm: Chemung River Kayak Rental Trips with Endless Mountain Outfitters – Grove Street Boat Launch, 36 Grove St, Elmira, NY 14905

Saturday, September 4 at 9am & 2pm: Chemung River Kayak Rental Trips with Endless Mountain Outfitters – Grove Street Boat Launch, 36 Grove St, Elmira, NY 14905

Saturday, September 18 at 9am: Chemung River Kayak Rental Trips with Endless Mountain Outfitters – Grove Street Boat Launch, 36 Grove St, Elmira, NY 14905

Saturday, September 18 at 1pm: River and Road Tour of Elmira with Endless Mountain Outfitters and Elmira Bikes – Grove Street Boat Launch, 36 Grove St, Elmira, NY 14905 (NEW PROGRAM – not yet on our website)

Monday, September 20 at 7pm: Knowledge Under the Pines with Jim Pfiffer – Big Flats Town Park Extension, 1 Registro Way, Big Flats, NY 14814

Friday, September 24 at 5:30pm: Yoga in the Woods-Forest Bathing with Dr. Katherine Fultz – Trailhead behind Pirozzolo Park, 1255 W Water St, Elmira, NY 14905 (NEW PROGRAM – not yet on our website)

Saturday, October 2 at 9am & 1pm: SEASON CLOSING – Chemung River Kayak Rental Trips with Endless Mountain Outfitters – Grove Street Boat Launch, 36 Grove St, Elmira, NY 14905