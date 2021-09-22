Friends of the Library book sale at East Corning Fire Department

CORAL GABLES, FL – JULY 28: Dr. Seuss’ never-before-published book, “What Pet Should I Get?” is seen on display on the day it is released for sale at the Books and Books store on July 28, 2015 in Coral Gables, United States. The manuscript by the author Theodor Geisel is reported to have been written in the 1950s or 1960s and stashed away in his office until his widow found it in 2013. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- Twice a year, friends of the South East Steuben County Library hold a book sale.

This fall book sale is being held at the East Corning Fire Department. It’s a week long event that started last Saturday, and will continue until this coming Saturday. They raise funds so to support the library with most funding going towards children’s programs at the library. Friends of the library is grateful for the community support!

“We have been very thankful that the community has been so generous and by being positioned here where we are, the midway between Corning and Elmira, we are lucky enough that we draw from both communities and actually even draw from customers down into Pennsylvania so it’s wonderful support that we get,” says Bev Stevens President of the Director of Friends of the Library.

Wednesday and Thursday they are open until 7 p.m. and Friday it’s 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday is the box and bag sale, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. you can come in and everything you can fit into, for example a Wegman’s sized bag, is $5.

They are hoping to raise somewhere in the $20-$25,000 range which is around how much they have raised in past years!