Funeral for fallen marine in Addison with full military honors

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Corporal Joseph Paul Calkins, a fallen hero, is remembered with full military honors at his graveside service at Addison Rural Cemetery this morning.

Calkins, a graduate of Addison Central High School, passed away on July 7 at the age of 20.

The Painted Post Fire Department and the Patriot Guard Riders both showed up to honor the fallen marine. The Patriot Guard Riders drove through the entrance of the cemetery with American flags on their motorcycles in commemoration.

Dozens of people attended the funeral today and fellow marines saluted the late soldier. The marines attending also carried his casket.

In lieu of flowers, they’re asking donations in Calkins’ name may be sent to Active Duty and Veteran Suicide Awareness “22 Until None”.